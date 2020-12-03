Georgia men's basketball player Jaykwon Walton has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com on Thursday.
Have learned that Georgia basketball sophomore Jaykwon Walton has entered the transfer portal. Former top-100 recruit.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 3, 2020
Walton played in seven games during his freshman season, averaging 5.4 minutes and 2.1 points per game. In the first two games of his sophomore campaign, Walton only saw the floor for a combined 15 minutes. He logged two points and six rebounds across the two outings.
The four-star recruit was one of the top additions in head coach Tom Crean's 2019 class. Walton was the No. 83 ranked player in the country and the No. 2 ranked player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.
