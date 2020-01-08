Georgia football offensive lineman Cade Mays entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. It was first reported by Jeff Zenitz of AL.com.
Source: Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the transfer portal.Former five-star recruit. Started 11 games this year.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2020
Mays, a former five-star recruit, is also reported to be headed to Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. Cooper Mays, a four-star center and Cade’s younger brother, signed with the Volunteers on Dec. 18. Kevin Mays, the father of Cade and Cooper, also played at Tennessee in the early 1990s.
Mays was featured in all 14 games for the Bulldogs and started in 11. He saw action at every position on the offensive line and played every snap at left tackle in Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over No. 7 Baylor on Jan. 1.
Besides the potential loss of Mays, three other offensive linemen have announced their departures. All-American Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley all announced that they would be entering the NFL draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.