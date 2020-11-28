Almost an hour before kickoff against South Carolina, Dawgs247 reported redshirt freshman Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis is leaving the Georgia football team and is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Mathis did not make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina.
Mathis played in four games for the Bulldogs this season and started in Georgia’s season opening win against Arkansas. Mathis completed 12 of 30 attempts for 89 yards and finished with one touchdown and three interceptions this season. Mathis also rushed for 17 yards on 18 attempts.
Georgia’s quarterback room has been crowded and complicated in 2020. With quarterback Stetson Bennett taking over before Southern California transfer JT Daniels’ emergence, Mathis has been almost absent from the field as of late.
