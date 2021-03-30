Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton suffered a knee injury at practice Tuesday and was carted off the field, as first reported by Jake Rowe of 247Sports.
The extent of the damage related to the injury is not yet known but is believed to be a hyperextended knee.
The sophomore from Calabasas, California, accounted for 404 yards, 27 receptions and three touchdowns last season.
Burton is the second Georgia receiver to suffer a knee injury during practice this spring. Junior George Pickens suffered a non-contact ACL injury last week. The Bulldogs also have receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint recovering from injuries that each sustained last season.
Georgia’s healthy wide receivers include senior Demetris Roberston, junior Kearis Jackson, redshirt freshman Arian Smith and redshirt freshman Justin Robinson.