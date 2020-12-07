Georgia senior wide receiver Trey Blount has entered the transfer portal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported his decision to transfer Monday.
The former four-star recruit saw his most production as a sophomore in 2018, catching three passes for 39 yards. Last year, he caught one ball for 13 yards against Arkansas State and has not made another reception since.
Despite a window of opportunity in 2020 after former wideout Lawrence Cager went to the NFL and sophomore receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL in the preseason, Blount has appeared in only three games.
