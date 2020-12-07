190914_jca_ArkStateSecondHalf_02.jpg

Georgia wide receiver Trey Blount (14) drives towards the end zone. The Georgia Bulldogs faced the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs shut the Red Wolves out with a final score of 55-0. (Photo/Julian Alexander jalexander@randb.com)

Georgia senior wide receiver Trey Blount has entered the transfer portal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported his decision to transfer Monday.

The former four-star recruit saw his most production as a sophomore in 2018, catching three passes for 39 yards. Last year, he caught one ball for 13 yards against Arkansas State and has not made another reception since. 

Despite a window of opportunity in 2020 after former wideout Lawrence Cager went to the NFL and sophomore receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL in the preseason, Blount has appeared in only three games.