Georgia starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson suffered a lower body injury during Wednesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.
The Brooklyn native was healthy for the entirety of last season and started at right tackle in 14 games for the Bulldogs. Wilson also played on 95% of Georgia’s offensive snaps during the eight SEC games. At the end of last season, Wilson was the co-winner of the Offensive Most Improved Player award at the team’s gala.
Wilson was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team Offense by the media at the beginning of this season. He was part of the Bulldog’s 2017 recruiting class and came in as the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect and No. 1 in New York.
The 6-foot-7, 340-pound lineman started in his 15th consecutive game last Saturday in Nashville. Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 30-6 in the team’s SEC season opener.
When Wilson was taken out of the game for a few plays against the Commodores, Cade Mays slid over to right tackle and Ben Cleveland took over at right guard.
