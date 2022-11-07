Jody Hice, Georgia District 10 Congressman, along with other Georgia Congressional Delegation members, introduced a resolution on Nov. 3, 2022, to honor the life and legacy of late University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, according to a Nov. 7 press release from Hice.
“The University of Georgia community, including the alumni, athletes, students, faculty, and staff, will mourn the passing of this college football legend and will continue to remember his legacy each time the Georgia Bulldogs run out on to ‘‘Dooley Field’’ chanting ‘‘Go Dawgs,’’’ the resolution said.
Dooley passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at 90 years old. He was UGA’s head football coach from 1963 until 1988, where he coached the Georgia Bulldogs who went on to win six Southeastern Conference Championships and a national championship win in 1980, the resolution said.
Georgia Congressional District 1 Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, District 2 Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr., District 3 Rep. Drew Ferguson IV, District 4 Rep. Henry “Hank” Johnson Jr., District 6 Rep. Lucy McBath, District 7 Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, District 8 Rep. Austin Scott, District 9 Rep. Andrew Clyde, District 11 Rep. Barry Loudermilk, District 12 Rep. Rick Allen, District 13 Rep. David Scott and District 14 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, all joined Hice in introducing the resolution.
In addition to being a football coach, Dooley was UGA athletic director until 2004, a gardener with a species of roses named after him, author and United States Marine Corp. Infantry Officer, the resolution said.
“He built the Bulldogs program into what it is today, shaping the lives of countless people along the way. Coach Dooley served his state in several other ways, including as a Georgia Historical Society Trustee,” Hice said in the release. “It was a pleasure working with my friend Coach Dooley over the years, most recently to preserve the American Revolutionary War Kettle Creek battlefield site. He has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the Great State of Georgia’s history, people, and culture.”
According to the resolution, it aims to honor Dooley’s life, achievements and public service, as well as express condolences to his family, friends and the UGA community on his passing.
“Vince Dooley’s legacy at UGA will endure. His competence, character, and class set a high standard for college athletics. While Alabama named him, Georgia claimed him, and generations of Bulldogs have been and will continue to be lifted by his example,” Bishop said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all those who mourn his loss.”