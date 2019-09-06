The Georgia’s women’s golf team is primed and ready for its first tournament this upcoming weekend in Minnesota.
Led by head coach Josh Brewer, the roster is filled with several underclassmen and other newcomers. The starting five for the Minnesota Invitational consists of two freshmen, two sophomores and one senior.
Celeste Dao, although only a freshman, is comfortable and ready to take her place in the starting lineup.
“I’m so excited, first NCAA, I’ve been looking forward to it for so long,” Dao said.
Already familiar with being a member of a team, Celeste is excited to transition from the Canadian national golf team to the Bulldogs.
“They’re used to being in team golf, which can be rare since it's an individual sport, so they understand team workouts, and team practices,” said Brewer.
Celeste still receives coaching from her coach in Canada via FaceTime. Already a talented golfer, she will no doubt improve with more experience. Celeste said she is optimistic for the first tournament and the upcoming season.”
“I have been working very hard with my coach back home and my coach here at Georgia,” Celeste said.
Kelsey Kurnett is the lone upperclassman in the starting five. She brings experience and enthusiasm after a summer competing in the U.S. Amateur Qualifier and Georgia Women's Open — all as a full time intern at Regents Bank. She said her goal for the season is get some playing time, which is difficult to come by on the talented roster. After her busy schedule this summer, Kurnett is excited about returning to Athens.
“It’s nice to get back and really focus on golf,” Kurnett said.
Kurnett and the rest of the seniors bring leadership to the team but also learn from the freshmen. This weekend, the Georgia women’s golf team will compete in a two-day tournament at the Minnesota Invitational.
“I think we are going to be phenomenal and I am really excited,” Kurnett said. “We have a great team.”
