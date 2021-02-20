The Georgia baseball team defeated Evansville 6-5 after a Riley King walk-off single in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Foley Field. The Bulldogs will go for the series win Sunday against the Purple Aces. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Both bullpens collapse
Neither starting pitcher threw a complete game, so the bullpens made a key impact on Georgia winning the second game of the day.
Georgia starting pitcher Jaden Woods finished with 4 2/3 innings pitched and three earned runs while Evansville starter Caleb Reinhardt ended his day with five innings pitched and allowed two earned runs.
Nolan Crisp came out of the bullpen for Georgia first and allowed three runs in the top of the fifth in his Georgia debut. A Florida transfer, Crisp did not appear in 2020 but finished his freshman season with the Gators with a 6.41 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched.
“Nolan just didn’t have it today,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “And that happens, but Nolan is going to be there for us. He’s going to have a great year for us, but today wasn’t his day.”
Evansville replaced Reinhardt with redshirt junior Jake McMahill who allowed three runs in the sixth off a three-run home run from Chaney Rogers.
With the game tied, freshman Will Pearson came into the final inning and retired the Purple Aces’ hitters in order. Pearson’s performance out of the bullpen earned him his first college win, throwing one inning in relief.
Evansville’s Jace Kressin came into the game in the seventh trying to force extra innings. Kressin got off to a tough start, allowing a leadoff double and ultimately giving up the game-winning hit to Riley King.
Freshmen deliver
The opening series was an opportunity for Georgia’s freshmen class to start their college career on the right foot. Through three of the four games this weekend, they have used their opportunity to produce for their new team.
Freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with one RBI and freshman pitcher Jaden Woods went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
“[The freshmen’s] mindset was ‘it’s just a game,” said freshman Luke Wagner. “We’ve been playing this game since we’ve been 5, 6 years old. We’re all ready for this level. We’ve prepared this fall. We’re trying to keep it just like a game.”
On the mound, Pearson’s performance to close the game was the final example of this year’s freshmen class producing in their first series.
Stricklin said that he had confidence giving the ball to Pearson in that situation because Pearson has confidence in himself.
“He’s got a swagger to him and he really believes that he is that good,” Stricklin said. “For him to come into that situation as a freshman, a tie game, facing the middle of their lineup. He didn’t even flinch.”
Starting the inning
All runs scored in Georgia’s 6-5 win came when the leadoff hitter got on base to start the inning.
Connor Tate led off the second and fourth innings getting on base. His first at-bat getting hit by a pitch, and the second at-bat, hitting a double down the left-field line. Redshirt senior Riley King started off the bottom of the sixth with a hit by pitch, later scoring on Rogers’ three-run home run to tie the game.
“I feel like it gets us going when we get the leadoff runner on,” Rogers said. “I feel like everyone in the dugout is like ‘OK, we got the guy on, its time for us to go.”
In the two innings Evansville scored in, they were led off by a home run. The first by sophomore infielder Danny Borgstrom to start the second inning. Redshirt junior Kenton Crews led off the fifth with a home run, both off Woods.
Ben Anderson led off the final inning with a double to right field and later came home on King’s walk-off base hit to give Georgia its second win of the season.