With a quick start off the blocks, The University of Georgia men’s and women’s team established their dominance at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta against rival the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia finished the meet on top with the women’s team finishing 188-109 over Georgia Tech and the men finishing 180-119. Georgia will remain unbeaten with a record of 4-0, 1-0 SEC.
In the 200-meter medley relay, graduate Marie Schobel, freshman Elizabeth Isakson, graduate Callie Dickinson, and sophomore Sloane Reinstein dominated the pool with a time of 1:53.09. Following, Schobel swept the backstroke events remaining victorious for the second-consecutive meet.
In a season of firsts, junior Julianna Stephens marked her first collegiate win in the 50-meter freestyle, as did Elizabeth Isakson in the 100-meter freestyle. Freshman Emma Norton closed the 400-meter freestyle relay with Eboni McCarty, Dickinson, and Stephens to take home the victory.
“I thought they did a great job,” said women's head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno.“I loved the energy, the enthusiasm, and I’m really proud of their efforts across the board in swimming and diving.”
On the other side of the pool, junior Luca Urlando was setting new standards with wins in all three of his individual events. Out touching everyone by nearly 2 seconds, Urlando finished first in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 51.70, 51.92 in the 100-meter butterfly, and a 1:58.67 in the 200-meter IM.
Junior Jake Magahey controlled the long distance events, finishing in first for both the 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle.
“I’m proud of the guys and the way they came out swinging,” said Men’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach Neil Versfeld. “The racing was a little bit different, but they were resilient and came out strong.”
Scoring high on the diving board, junior Meghan Wenzel put up an outstanding performance on the 1-meter with a Zone cut of 275.85. Graduate Kevin Li had a great finish, with a season-best score of 341.85 in the 1-meter. With a mark of 303.30, sophomore Rhett Hopkins qualified for Zones.
Georgia will travel to Tallahassee, Florida, on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. to swim against Florida State at the Morcom Aquatics Center.