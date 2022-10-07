The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry began in 1892 and has been played every year since 1944. In total, 126 games have been played, with Georgia currently leading the series 62-56-8.
While there have been numerous memorable events throughout the series, 20 years ago saw quite the game, with Georgia defeating Auburn, 24-21.
Then-No. 7 Georgia defeated No. 24 Auburn, despite trailing for all but 1:31 minutes of the game. In an absolute thriller, Georgia was able to lead a stunning comeback at Jordan-Hare stadium in what sealed the Bulldogs’ first SEC East title.
So, let’s take a look back to what happened on Nov. 16, 2002.
It started out as a rough day for the Bulldogs as the Tigers jumped out to an early 14-3 lead behind star running back Ronnie Brown, who had 103 yards rushing in the first half. Brown scored the first touchdown of the game on a 53-yard rush.
Georgia was able to respond with a field goal but Auburn ultimately added a touchdown with 1:53 minutes left before halftime. Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell threw the 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Johnson to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead going into the half.
Auburn outgained Georgia 233-63 in the first half. Despite the score and stats heavily favoring Auburn, Georgia’s defense played quite well in the first half, intercepting Campbell twice in the first quarter.
Georgia safety Sean Jones led the way for the Bulldogs defense, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the opening half.
Georgia quarterback David Greene added a 1 yard rushing touchdown in the third to bring Georgia within four of Auburn. However, the Tigers quickly responded with Campbell adding a rushing touchdown of his own from 21 yards out to put the Tigers back in control, up 21-10.
Entering the fourth quarter, Georgia trailed Auburn 21-17 with both teams’ defenses keeping them in the game. Auburn went three-and-out on six straight possessions after scoring its third quarter touchdown, while Georgia came up empty in three straight possessions that went into Auburn territory in the fourth quarter.
In the end, Georgia had one more trip into Auburn territory and the Bulldogs made it count. With 1:58 left, Georgia took possession at its own 41 with no timeouts left.
On the second play of the drive, Greene completed a pass to wide receiver Fred Gibson for 41 yards that set Georgia up at the Auburn 14-yard line. From there, the offense seemed to stall as Greene threw three straight incompletions and left tackle George Foster committed a false start penalty, setting up 4th and 15 for the Bulldogs on the Auburn 19-yard line.
What followed was one of the most memorable plays in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
With just 1:25 left to play, Greene connected with wide receiver Michael Johnson in the left corner of the end zone to give the Bulldogs its first lead of the game, one that they never ended up giving back.
Georgia finished the night defeating Auburn 24-21 and clinched their ticket to Atlanta by officially winning the SEC East over the Florida Gators.