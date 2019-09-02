The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are led by a veteran presence on all sides of the ball. On Monday, the SEC announced junior offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and senior kicker Rodrigo Blankenship as two of the best performers last weekend in the conference after Georgia’s 30-6 win at Vanderbilt.
Thomas earned the distinction of Offensive Lineman of the Week and Blankenship was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
It’s the third time Blankenship has received the honor and the second such honor for Thomas. Saturday, Blankenship was perfect on extra points and field goals. The senior went 3-for-3 on both extra points and field goals. His first field goal of the night split the uprights from 50 yards out. Blankenship has now made 157 consecutive extra points, the third-longest streak in SEC history and the longest in Georgia history.
Thomas anchored an offensive line that dominated the trenches against Vanderbilt. He racked up five knockdowns from left tackle and did not allow Jake Fromm to get sacked.
Thomas and the rest of the line helped the Bulldogs running backs rush for 325 yards Saturday.
