Georgia cross country will be competing in the NCAA South Regional on Nov. 15 in Tallahassee, Florida. Ahead of the meet, The Red & Black decided to see what goes on inside the minds of the runners. As the various stages of a race progress, the athletes give their personal accounts of the action.
Phase one: The gun goes off
The pop of the starting pistol is a sound distance runners know all too well. It means the race has begun and they must shed all nerves and all unrelated thoughts.
“In my head, it is go out fast so I can get a good position,” senior Jessica Drop said. “All I am thinking about is get out fast and try to keep it [that pace] until I am in a position that I like. Your nerves go away and you know it is go time.”
The start of a race can either sink or set a runner up for a successful outing. Some people excel at starting fast, then settling in, while others just try to make it through the hectic 60-seconds.
“My starts are usually a little rougher,” redshirt freshman Nicholas Yanek said. “I don’t have the same speed that some people do so I guess I am still in a little bit of a panic mode to try and get where I’m supposed to be so I don’t get sucked into a pack or something like that.”
Phase two: Settling in
Being an aerobic sport, there is an adjustment period for the body at the beginning of a meet. After an often hectic start, runners tend to settle in and find their pace just a few minutes into the race.
“The first minute is usually pretty hard because you are trying to get into position and everything,” Yanek said. “But after that first minute, about 400 meters, you should start settling and trying to find your pace that you can work at for the next three miles or so of the race, usually about a minute in.”
The Bulldogs try to keep their pace consistent, but runners can always adjust based on the course because unforgiving hills can disrupt rhythm.
Distance coach Patrick Cunniff advocates for his runners to extend the same effort toward hills as the rest of the course.
“Stay smooth,” freshman Wesley John said. “You do not want to be laboring too early on. If it is uphill, you want to keep the effort the same and you probably are going to slow down but I would say regardless you are keeping the effort.”
Phase three: Halfway through
The halfway point can be both exhilarating and discouraging.
Runners know they must not settle, they must stay uncomfortable and stay within the race plan.
“Usually that is when you start to feel the pain a bit more and it is feeling pretty difficult at this point,” Yanek said. “A big part of coach Cunniff’s strategy is always to pick it up after about the halfway point, a little bit past the halfway point, to get yourself to throw in a surge. That way you get used to being uncomfortable again.”
Phase four: The wall
The most difficult part of any race is the hypothetical wall where the athlete begins to tire. It takes a strong mental makeup to fight through the point where the pain and exhaustion truly starts to set in.
The wall sets in shortly after the halfway mark, almost like clock work.
“Exactly at three fourths of any race is when you start to hit the wall,” John said. “That is where you either make it or break it. You realize you can go through it or you can hit that wall and you die out that last quarter.”
The Bulldogs know that last quarter is crucial to their success so they take deep breaths and mentally prepare to push through until the end. Cunniff emphasizes the race strategy to each passing runner while they prepare for the final stretch.
“I have to try to focus on pushing through that sort of wall that you hit at that point,” Yanek said. “If I am able to get through that point, then usually that [final] 1-k puts itself together and you can come out in one piece.”
Phase five: The finish
Breathing heavy with sluggish legs that could potentially give out at any moment, the finish line is in sight. Runners must restrain themselves from sprinting until they are 400 meters out or they risk using up that last burst of energy needed to get across the finish line.
“Usually when I cross the line, it is almost relieving that I can catch my breath,” Yanek said. “It all sometimes will hit you but sometimes you are excited, it really varies on how the race went.”
Distance races are a different beast than almost anything else. Runners are drained of all energy by the end and are exhausted.
After crossing the line, some refuel and jog off the pain while others collapse entirely.
“In cross country, I am a collapser,” John said. “I finish and I am just empty. It is kind of different in track but in cross country, it takes it all out of you.”
Cross country takes everything the athlete has, but the feeling of completing the race is like no other.
“Definitely if I have a good race I am like yes, I did it,” Drop said.
