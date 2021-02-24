Sahvir Wheeler immortalized himself in the Georgia men's basketball record books in the Bulldogs’ 91-78 rout of LSU. He recorded the first triple-double in program history with 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.
Wheeler’s historical feat was sealed with his tenth assist on a lob to K.D. Johnson who finished with a hectic transition dunk. When asked about it after the game, all Wheeler could do was smile.
With eight rebounds in the first half, the double-double was already a strong possibility, but Wheeler added ten more assists to his line in the second half to secure the triple-double. He picked up the last three assists all on consecutive second-half plays.
“It is a great feeling, it is an even better feeling for it to come out of a win,” Wheeler said. “With the rebounds, that makes our break faster. One less pass and one less second we are wasting. We are already in our lanes and already in our rhythm, and guys made shots. Guys made shots today.”
Wheeler set career-highs in both assists and rebounds with his triple-double. His previous best in assists was 12 with a prior career high of nine rebounds. Wheeler’s 13 assists is the third-most in school history. The record is 15.
The last SEC triple-double came in February 2020 from former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr., who now plays for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.
The realization of a possible triple-double came at halftime when Wheeler already had his eight rebounds to go along with eight points and three assists. For the 5-foot-10 sophomore, catching up on the glass was the hardest part, and all he needed would be two more rebounds in the final 20 minutes.
“I knew the double-double was definitely possible with the eight rebounds at halftime,” Wheeler said. “I was trying to get to 10 rebounds so I could secure the double-double but we went on a run and those guys started making some shots like P.J. [Horne], Toumani [Camara] with some nice cuts and even K.D. [Johnson] getting himself involved with some early offense so I thought wow, there might be a chance here.”
On top of Wheeler’s historic night, Camara added a double-double of his own for the Bulldogs. The Georgia forward scored a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in the offensive outburst against LSU. He also played the defensive anchor for the Bulldogs with three blocks and two steals.
Camara and Wheeler showed off their chemistry with a flashy spinning pass from point guard to forward for a powerful transition dunk. The pair combined for 36 points and 21 rebounds while leading Georgia on both ends of the floor.
Already one of the premier guards in the SEC, Wheeler is demanding attention from all around the sport. Head coach Tom Crean raved about his point guard’s development before the game, as well as his significant impact on the program this year.
“We just want to be great,” Camara said. “It is something we definitely think about. The goal is to win games, be great and get better every day. That has been the objective, to bring this program to a better reputation and get better every day.”