Anthony Edwards was in the health center for part of Friday afternoon’s practice. Once he arrived at the Stegeman Coliseum practice facility, he still didn’t practice.
On Saturday before Georgia men’s basketball’s game against Alabama, Edwards spoke with fellow freshman Sahvir Wheeler.
“I’m sick, bro,” Edwards said. “You got to go crazy.”
Wheeler took Edwards’ charge to heart. He scored 24 points and had eight assists, leading the Bulldogs in both and keeping Georgia in the fight in a 105-102 loss. Saturday night was Wheeler’s first 20-point game of his Georgia career, but it was his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the year.
Wheeler attributed his season-high performance to trusting himself more, being empowered by his teammates and coaches and “seeing results in the gym.”
There was more to the duo’s pre-game conversation.
“I’ll take care of the offensive part,” Wheeler said.
“Bro, I rebound. Soon as I get it, I’m just going to get it to you,” Edwards said.
Edwards held up his end of the pact as well. He grabbed 12 rebounds, four offensive and eight defensive, as well as 14 points. Even with the flu, he earned his third career double-double — his third in the last four games.
Edwards sat out of practice on Friday afternoon before the game, and he didn’t anticipate having the ability to play many minutes on Saturday. Despite this, he still contributed 36 minutes of play in Saturday night’s 45-minute game.
“When we went into overtime, I knew he wasn’t going to take me out,” Edwards said. “So I had to dig deep and try to find energy.”
Head coach Tom Crean, not feeling well himself on Saturday night, empathized with Edwards’ sickness and lack of energy against Alabama.
“Did he have his normal joy and energy?” Crean said. “No, he didn't. He couldn't muster that up ... but Sahvir rallied.”
Edwards and Crean were not the only two suffering with their health Saturday night. Junior Rayshaun Hammonds was dealing with a headache brought on by migraines that he deals with from time to time. All of these ailments still didn’t amount to an excuse for letting another game slip in Crean’s eyes.
“We've got to guard the ball better,” Crean said. “We were able to score. We didn't have to hang our head because we weren't scoring… but we've just got to bear down and get better defensively."
With Saturday night’s loss, Georgia fell to 2-8 in the SEC and 12-11 overall, taking one step further away from ending 2019-2020 with a winning season.
