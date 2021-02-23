In a season full of ups and downs, Sahvir Wheeler has consistently been Georgia men’s basketball’s most important piece.
The 5-foot-10 point guard is making strides in his development as both a player and leader, as his second season with the Bulldogs draws closer to its conclusion.
Wheeler scored a career-high 27 points in Saturday’s loss to Florida, eclipsing his previous high-scoring mark of 24 last season against Alabama. Georgia’s entire offense runs through the sophomore, and head coach Tom Crean raved about his improvement on the floor.
“Sahvir is fantastic, and he is getting better and better,” Crean said. “He has improved immensely since he's been here, he's improved immensely since the season started and really since league play started. I love what he's growing into, and I fully believe that he is going to be one of the marquee guards in the country moving forward.”
Aside from scoring, Wheeler also set career bests in made free throws and steals against Florida. He connected on eight of nine from the free-throw line and recorded five steals. Crean said he sees significant advancement in the sophomore’s decision-making as the season nears a close.
Wheeler trails Justin Kier by only three for the team lead in steals. Crean believes part of his point guard’s breakout this season comes from improvement on the defensive end.
“I think what he is doing is he's getting better and better defensively, which is showing what kind of catalyst he can be for our team,” Crean said. “He is the kind of guy who has grown and has tremendous confidence. I have confidence in him, his teammates do, and he's getting better and better. He makes a lot of things happen for us.”
Wheeler has taken over as the leader of Georgia’s team in only his second season. Anthony Edwards carried some of the load as a leader last season as well as veteran players like Rayshaun Hammonds and Jordan Harris. This season, it is all about Wheeler.
“That's another added blessing,” Kier said. “I've never played with a point guard who can control the ball and control the game so well. He's just getting started. He's going to be way better than he is right now, and he's great right now. He's young. He's a leader already. He's a great friend to me as well.”
Georgia will need Wheeler to continue his strong play with LSU coming to town Tuesday night. The Bulldogs fell 94-92 when they met the Tigers earlier this year.
Two players scored over 20 points for Georgia in its last meeting with LSU. Kier led the team with a season-high 25 points and six made 3-point shots. Wheeler added 21 points and 10 assists. The Bulldogs will not need as much of an offensive explosion this time if they can hold the Tigers closer to their average of 77.1 points allowed per game.
“You've got to do a really, really good job with your transition, understand the strengths of those main guys, do everything you can to keep them off the foul line and make them work defensively because they can load up with their length,” Crean said. “The fact that [Darius] Days, [Trendon] Watford, and [Javonte] Smart have been together for some time now, they can really load up and make it hard for you in the paint."
Georgia is 11-3 on its home court this season, but it has struggled to win on the road in a year where the crowd has not often been a factor. The Bulldogs will, however, have the benefit of familiarity as they try to avenge their loss suffered to the Tigers earlier this season.
“You always want to protect the home court, especially in a year like this where you don't have an extra adrenaline rush like we've had the last couple of years from a sellout crowd,” Crean said. “We don't have that, so you've got to do even more as a team to make sure you're efficient and your bench energy is really good.”