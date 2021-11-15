With Georgia’s best placement for an individual runner in the NCAA South Regional meet since 2015, junior Sam Bowers placed ninth in the men’s race in Huntsville, Alabama, on Nov. 12. Sixth-year senior Samantha Drop led the Bulldogs women’s team in her final collegiate race, placing 22nd. She and Bowers both earned All-Region honors, the fourth All-Region nod of Drop’s career.
As a team, Georgia’s women’s cross country placed 12th of 32 teams with 364 points, led by Drop’s 20:27 6K finish. The men’s team placed 11th of 25 teams with 308 points, with Bowers’ 29:46 10k as their top finishing time.
“This was one of the most top-heavy Regional meets that I have seen since getting to Georgia 10 years ago,” head coach Patrick Cunniff said. “Our front three on both teams set the tone and led their teammates.”
Neither the Georgia men’s nor women’s teams were selected for one of the team bids to the NCAA national championships scheduled for Nov. 20. Bowers individually qualified as a top-placing individual runner not on a qualifying team, earning his first career trip to the NCAA cross country national championships.
Michael Hans, a sixth-year captain, placed second for the men’s team, followed by junior Wesley John, who scored in all five meets for the Bulldogs this season. Cooper Bocko and David Potts, both freshmen, rounded out Georgia’s top-five finishers for the men’s team.
Meanwhile, junior Sara Bailey, senior Anna Marian Block and sophomores Charlotte Augenstein and Sophia Baker completed the women’s top-five for the Bulldogs. Bailey, who was the Bulldogs’ top women’s finisher at four meets this season, finished just one spot shy of All-Region honors, at 26th, after moving up from 52nd after the first quarter of the 6K race.
With this meet, Drop finished her Georgia cross country career with four All-Region honors, All-America honors in 2017 with a 20th-place finish at the NCAA championships, and 2020 SEC Cross-Country Scholar Athlete of the Year recognition.
“[It] was a great way for one of the best Georgia cross country runners in history to finish,” Cunniff said.
By placing first and second at the South Regional, Ole Miss and Alabama automatically qualified for the NCAA national meet for the men’s side. Ole Miss and Florida State automatically qualified for the women’s competition.
“Today I think we showed signs of what we are capable of if everyone buys in and works hard,” Cunniff said. “I am really excited to see where this younger group of runners can go in the future ... For Bowers, we are now super pumped to see what he can do against the nation’s best.”
Bowers will race in the Division I men’s cross country championship at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 20, in Tallahassee, Florida.