Junior Sam Bowers led the way with his first top-10 finish for the University of Georgia’s cross country team at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa this past Friday.
The men’s team finished in 8th place in their last meet. Bowers posted the best time for the squad with 24:18.9, coming in at 10th and leading the pack in his third consecutive meet. The next best time came from sophomore Davis Potts with a time of 24:55.0, finishing 30th overall for the Bulldogs.
For the rest of the men's team redshirt sophomore Chase Condra finished not too far behind Potts, coming in at 37th overall with a time of 25:06.6. The other two scoring performances came from sophomore Cooper Bocko who came in 48th overall with the time of 25:19.8 and junior Nicolas Fontova Nicolas who finished 54th overall with the time of 25:27.0. Bocko finished inside UGA’s top 5 for the third time this season
The women’s cross country team also fared well in the Crimson Classic, finishing 9th overall out of the 19 teams competing. Their best performance of the day came from sophomore Charlotte Augenstein, who finished 42nd overall with a time of 21:37.6 in the 6k.
There were two other Lady Bulldogs that finished among the top 50, with freshman Simone Rojas continuing to put up an impressive first year at UGA finishing in 45th with the time of 21:37.6. This is Rojas’ fourth consecutive meet of scoring for the women’s team. The next Bulldog within the top 50 came from junior Ellie Hall, who came in at 47th overall with a time of 21:42.1.
The last two scoring performances came from sophomore Sophie Baker, who finished in 54th overall with a time of 21:54.0, and freshman Audrey Knoper, who secured her second meet of the season finishing top 5 for the Bulldogs, finishing in 70th overall with a time of 22:12.2.
“We made some incremental improvements and closed the gap on some of our rival teams,” said Georgia cross country coach Patrick Henner after the Crimson Classic. “This is still a lot more in the tank if the team can buy into focusing on effort and execution as we approach the postseason.”
The next meet on the schedule for the UGA’s cross country team comes Oct. 28 as the Bulldogs will travel to Oxford, Miss. for the SEC Championship. This will be the teams first postreason meet of the season.