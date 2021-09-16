Graduate student Samantha Drop is looking to have a strong last season in her sixth and final year as a cross country student at Georgia, despite being without her twin sister and best friend, Jessica.
During their time as Bulldogs, the Drop twins had a remarkable career and achieved numerous accomplishments, including multiple scholar-athletes of the year, All-Regions and All-Americans. After many years of dominant running from the two, their time together has come to an end.
“It’s definitely an adjustment I think because we’ve been running together for the last probably nine years,” Samantha Drop said. “Anytime I wanted to go for a run, I always had someone to run with.”
Family motivation
With Jessica now in online nursing school at Emory and Samantha starting her veterinarian school graduate program at Georgia, the two will no longer be running together this fall. Samantha still has eligibility to run this season as a graduate student. This will be the first time collegiately that Samantha will be without her sister during a cross country season.
On top of this adjustment period, Samantha also said Jessica’s motivation was an influence on her running.
“She was a very much more driven person than I was, she always wanted to do more,” Samantha Drop said. “Now I have to motivate myself to do the extra little things that she was always just naturally motivated to go do.”
Distance coach Patrick Cunniff said the two impacted each other as runners. He said their different running styles motivated their running performances during meets.
Cunniff said Jessica was more of an aggressive runner, always starting out strong and being at the top of the pack. This would push Samantha to catch up to Jessica during races, as Samantha was more a come-from-behind type runner.
“They brought an elevated work ethic,” Cunniff said. “I think they elevated both of their own expectations but the expectations of others in terms of how good we could be as a team.”
Lasting memories
In addition to the performance factors the two brought to each other, each of the Drop twins will also miss the little things about being with each other. Jessica talked about times when the two were with a group of runners and they were the only ones laughing because they had an inside joke with each other, or when they started laughing without saying anything because they knew exactly what the other was thinking.
Those little moments along with their athletic career at Georgia will be something the two will cherish forever.
“Honestly, it was the time of our lives, we never thought coming from a small town that we could go to a big university and have all those experiences that we had,” Jessica Drop said. “I wouldn’t change a thing about my time at UGA.”
Samantha also appreciates her time at Georgia with her sister and is grateful for how their athletic career at the university created such a meaningful bond between the two.
“It was kind of crazy how we just came so close together,” Samantha Drop said. “That we went on this journey knowing nobody and came to this school and kind of built… our relationship here.”
New challenges
Despite the many challenges Samantha will face going into her final season without her sister, she is ready to take on the season headstrong and go out with strong performances. While she doesn’t have any competitive goals this season, she said she still wants to remain healthy and be a competitive factor when it comes to SEC and regional meets.
While Cunniff will miss what the twins brought to each other and to the team, he has extreme confidence in Samantha as well. He said she is going into the season with the right mindset of enjoying the experience and utilizing all the work she has put in over the past five years.
Because of this, he thinks Samantha is set to have a stellar season and anticipates high performance levels from her.
“We definitely think she has the ability to be… one of the best runners in the conference, the region and even in the nation,” Cunniff said.