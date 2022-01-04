Georgia and Alabama will face off once again, and the matchup will have more championship implications almost a month after the two teams met in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide prevailed in the first meeting of 2021, winning 41-24, but in the College Football Playoff National Championship, it is a new game.
While this is a different game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said he is going to prepare the same way they did in the last meeting. The Bulldogs are going to use tape from the SEC Championship, as well as Alabama’s other games and try to attack the Crimson Tide’s tendencies.
“They're going to be Alabama, and we're going to be Georgia,” Bennett said. “And we're going to see who executes better.”
While these two teams have met before, the personnel on the field will be different due to injuries. Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III will miss the season finale after tearing his ACL in the second quarter of the SEC Championship. He caught for 97 yards and one touchdown on six receptions in the conference title.
On the offensive line, the Crimson Tide suffered two injuries against Cincinnati. Offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens had to leave the game against the Bearcats. Ekiyor Jr. left in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury and did not return while Owens left in the fourth quarter with a left foot injury.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said his team is practicing for the first time on Monday, and will see how the players progress throughout the week.
The Crimson Tide’s offensive line will have to face one of the nation’s best defensive front sevens when it takes the field against Georgia. The Bulldogs earned four sacks against Michigan - more than the Wolverines allowed in a single game all season - and held the Wolverines to a season-low 91 rushing yards.
“Most plays are going to start with how well we can do up front against an outstanding front seven unit who's proven that all year long,” Saban said.
Both Saban and Georgia Kirby Smart have experienced rematches during a season. Smart played Auburn twice in the 2017-18 season in the regular season and later in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs lost the first meeting 40-17 but won the later matchup 28-7.
Saban faced LSU twice in the 2011-12 season, once in the regular season and later in the national championship. Alabama lost the first meeting 9-6 but won the national championship 21-0.
Alabama heads into the CFP National Championship as the underdog, just as it was in the SEC Championship. Currently, the Bulldogs are favored to win their first national title since 1980, according to VegasInsider.
For Georgia to beat Alabama for the first time since 2007, it will have to limit Crimson Tide’s offense which scored 41 points in the SEC Championship, the most the Bulldogs have allowed all season.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the SEC Championship MVP Award behind a 421-yard performance through the air and threw three touchdowns. For Georgia’s defense to limit the Crimson Tide, defensive back Derion Kendrick said the defense has to improve to help the offense.
“[It's the] same approach, but different attitude,” Kendrick said. “You've got to go out there, do what we do because we didn't play a good game at all on the defensive side of the ball.”