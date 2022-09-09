Georgia hosts Samford on Sept. 10, a matchup between two teams in different divisions of college football.
Samford belongs to the Football Championship Subdivision, an alternative to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The FCS uses a 24-team playoff, as opposed to the FBS’ four-team playoff system. Despite the widened field, Samford hasn’t earned an FCS playoff berth since 2017.
This upcoming game will be the second time these teams have ever met on the football field. Georgia won the first meeting, a 42-14 victory in 2017.
Samford is entering the Georgia game fresh off of a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State. For head coach Chris Hatcher and his team, the task is simple: build on that momentum and pull off one of the most incredible upsets in college football history.
Hatcher is a familiar face for one member of the Georgia roster. In 2000, Hatcher hired Kirby Smart as the defensive backs coach for Valdosta State. That was Smart’s first coaching job in football, the first step on his path to a national championship as head coach at Georgia.
Since then, Hatcher’s coaching record has been less auspicious. Hatcher led Samford to a 4-7 record last season, though five of those losses came in one-score affairs. Samford played fast last season, scoring nearly 38 points per game. The offense peaked with a 52-point outing against Florida, though the Gators ended up winning the game 70-52.
That was the theme of the season for Samford, a porous defense hampering the team’s chances of success. Hatcher answered by hiring Chris Boone to be the team’s new defensive coordinator.
Under Boone, Hatcher expects to employ a multiple defense, a scheme designed to confuse the opposing offense. Nathan East will be one key figure in the defense’s attempt to improve upon last year. The linebacker racked up 97 tackles in 2021 and is entering his sixth year with the program.
Samford’s offense also experienced a lot of change over the offseason. The team lost its starting quarterback, Liam Welch. Three receivers also left, including sixth-round NFL draft pick Montrell Washington.
Michael Hiers is Samford’s starting quarterback. Hiers, a community college transfer, threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Kennesaw State. Nik Scalzo is his backup. Scalzo transferred to Samford from Kentucky, but he has spent much of his early college career fighting through a knee injury.
One player to watch on offense is Kendall Watson.
Watson was buried in Samford’s depth chart in 2021. He had nine catches for 187 yards and two scores last week. With less competition at receiver, he might be ready for a breakout season.
The losses will be impactful, but this isn’t the first time that Samford has had to recover from offseason subtractions.
Eight Samford players have been selected in past NFL drafts, along with several undrafted free agents. Two of those players went to the Pro Bowl at the professional level: Cortland Finnegan and James Bradberry.
Samford’s alumni have actually had more success coaching, rather than playing. Bobby Bowden spent three years playing quarterback for Samford before he put on a headset and became a hall of fame coach. Bowden won 377 games as a coach at Samford, West Virginia and Florida State. Bowden died in August of 2021, and a month later, Samford named its field after the hall of fame coach.
Jimbo Fisher is another of Samford’s notable coaching alumni. Fisher set multiple records during his time as Samford’s quarterback, then he served on the team’s coaching staff from 1988-1992. Like Bowden, Fisher proceeded to coach at Florida State, winning a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013.
Fisher is now the head coach at Texas A&M, one of Alabama’s rivals in the SEC West. Georgia may have to contend with Fisher later this season, but for now, the Georgia Bulldogs have their sights set on Samford.