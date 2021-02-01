Sanford Stadium will host the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour from June 18-23 with tickets going on sale on Feb. 4, the University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday.
Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments and tickets cost $40 for students, $80 for player tickets and $175 for premium tickets. Individual bays will need to be purchased in groups of six to avoid parties mixing.
Access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, a Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a game play voucher that is redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, except Topgolf Las Vegas, is included with the premium tickets.
“We have been working on ideas for people to enjoy and experience everything that Athens and our facilities offer,” said Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks in the press release. “And we believe this is a big step towards doing just that.”
Social distancing protocols will be throughout the stadium and anyone entering will undergo mandatory temperature checks. There will be disinfected golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times as well as washed golf balls after each round and hand sanitizer stands in the stadium.
Players will hit golf balls inside the stadium and onto the field, aiming at targets 60-140 yards away from the tee. Topgolf uses technology to track the ball and score shots based on where the ball lands.
Topgolf has previously hosted events in NFL and MLB stadiums and will be in eight collegiate stadiums and six professional stadiums between February and the end of 2021.
