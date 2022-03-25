The Georgia softball team defeated the No. 16 Clemson Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday night thanks to late-inning heroics in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.
The winning moment for the Bulldogs was a walk-off single hit by senior Savana Sikes in the bottom of the seventh inning. This clutch hit that electrified Jack Turner Stadium was set up by a huge wild pitch to junior Jaiden Fields that allowed junior Sara Mosley to score the tying run in the bottom of the sixth.
Clemson’s Valerie Cagle who is a Team USA Athlete and has been one of the top pitchers in the country so far this season had the Bulldog bats starting off the game slower than they are used to.
The sophomore pitcher allowed only one run through the first five innings of work, keeping Clemson in the lead for the majority of the game. With Georgia’s lineup hitting at a high level throughout the course of the season, it was strange to see a pitcher go after that lineup the way that she did.
‘We won't face anybody better than her,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “So far, she has had her way against some pretty good teams so I'm not surprised at all [at her performance] but I was really proud of the competitive nature that we showed in the batters box.”
Clemson opened the scoring up in the top of the first inning after two errors, two walks and a hit-by-pitch that were all allowed with two outs. This seemed to shake up sophomore Madison Kerpics who has been a huge piece in the Bulldogs pitching staff.
Kerpics was able to bounce back from the one run with a strikeout to end the inning. After that inning, she was able to settle down and provide seven strong innings with seven strikeouts and only two earned runs.
Kerpics also threw a whopping total of 150 pitches over the course of the game.
“She just got more comfortable with doing her thing,” Baldwin said. “She’s still a young player and getting used to pitching in these types of games. It says a lot about the quality of your pitching and pitching calling as the game goes further along, they have a hard time timing her up.”
After a scoreless Georgia bottom of the first. Clemson extended its lead to two runs after a long home run from Cammy Pereira.
The Bulldogs responded in the bottom-half of the inning after a solo shot from Fields, cutting the Tigers’ lead in half.
After 3 ½ innings, Georgia finally tied the game at two. Mosley reached second base after an infield error opened up the inning for Georgia. Jaiden Fields had a hard fought battle against Cagle that soon resulted in a wild pitch, scoring Mosley.
Georgia turned back around in the bottom of the seventh and walked it off. With two strikes, Sikes lined a single down the third base line and drove in junior Sydney Kuma to win the game.
The Bulldogs now have some strong momentum going into their next Southeastern Conference matchup this weekend against Texas A&M but they will remain neutral even after a win like that.
“The game of softball doesn't know what happened tonight,” Sikes said. “We just have to stay neutral and not let this high get too high like coach Baldwin says.