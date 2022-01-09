Editor's Note: Keith Herndon is executive director of the Cox Institute for Journalism Innovation, Management and Leadership, which is a sponsor of The Red & Black.
For the UGA community, Jan. 10 marks one of the biggest days of the year. Georgia football will compete for a national championship against Alabama, and it is also the first day of classes for the spring 2022 semester.
The scheduling coincidence has caused objections from UGA students who are pushing for the first two days of classes to be canceled.
“I believe UGA should cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday because they are asking students to choose between two fundamental aspects of college: school and football,” Bennett Brock said, a second-year Spanish major. “Having regular season games on the weekends in the fall allows students to show their school spirit without missing class.”
UGA professors are having to decide what to do during the start of instruction, anticipating multiple student absences.
Keith Herndon, a journalism professor at UGA, canceled his classes for Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, and said that “it seemed like the right thing to do.”
“I was an undergraduate student here in the early ‘80s, including 1980 when [Georgia] won it all,” Herndon said. “I understand these moments are big for many of our students.”
For many students, seeing their football team play in the National Championship is a once in a lifetime experience. Many students were awarded tickets to the game by the university, and even those who weren’t are looking to make the trip to Indianapolis.
Grace Lennon, a senior exercise and sports science major, wants to enjoy her last football game as a student without the worry of starting classes.
“As a senior, the National Championship game is my last chance to gather with friends and family as a student to cheer on the Bulldogs,” Lennon said. “My dad attended Georgia’s last National Championship in 1980. I want to be able to experience this game with him and the rest of my family.”
When the Bulldogs advanced to the National Championship in 2018, UGA did not change its academic calendar. The university did however encourage professors to have a flexible schedule for students in the first two days.
Dr. Janet Frick, a psychology professor at UGA, noted that the first week of classes are during the “drop/add” period of the semester, so professors have to expect new students joining their class later to begin with. During the first two days of instruction, Dr. Frick will not be counting attendance in her courses.
However, Dr. Frick added it would be nice for the university to issue a “blanket statement” to professors to provide cover during those first two days of the semester.
“I'm a tenured professor, I'm not going to be overly concerned about getting approval or authorization for what I do on the first two days of classes,” Dr. Frick said. “But there are graduate student instructors, brand new professors and adjuncts, people who have less job security, who would kind of like to [cancel class], but are not sure if they are going to get in trouble.”
With UGA already having the longest academic calendar of any public institution in the state of Georgia, Dr. Frick added that having “a bit of grace” for the first two days of instruction wouldn’t hurt anybody.