Sophie Fischer has become a standout player for the Georgia volleyball team early in the 2022 season.
With her 6-foot-5 frame, the junior transfer from Kentucky is killing and blocking balls at a level that many haven’t seen when watching a team on the rise like the Bulldogs.
Through her first 11 games with Georgia, Fischer has totaled 97 kills on a .371 hitting percentage. On defense, Fischer has blocked a whopping 53 shots.
Adding those numbers to her height has made her one of the most dominating middles in the SEC and possibly the country.
“That’s why she came here, to be that [standout] player,” head coach Tom Black said. “She’s going to keep growing … I think she has national team potential.”
Coming out of Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Fischer was the No. 15 recruit in the nation. She won back-to-back state titles in the 5-AAAAA division while also being named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year both seasons.
According to Black, Fischer’s recruiting came down to two SEC teams: Kentucky and Georgia. At the time, Kentucky volleyball had won three straight SEC titles and was one of the best teams in the country.
Fischer ultimately chose to play for the Wildcats and went on to win two SEC titles, as well as a national championship – the first in the program’s history.
During Fischer’s two seasons with Kentucky, she played in 34 sets across 18 matches while totaling 37 kills on a .443 hitting clip with 11 blocks.
When moving to the next level of their sport, athletes often go from being the best player on their team to being just another player on a talented roster — this was no different for Fischer, and she knew that when she signed with Kentucky.
Fischer said her parents, who both played sports in college, prepared her for the transition from high school to college athletics. Fischer used that transition as an opportunity to grow.
“I learned so much about volleyball and myself as a person at Kentucky,” Fischer said. “I felt that transferring would help me put myself in the best position to play for as long as I can in my career.”
Kentucky and Georgia volleyball are at two different points in their respective programs.
The Wildcats continue to be one of the best teams in the nation while the Bulldogs are on the verge of becoming contenders in the SEC. However, the biggest difference for Fischer isn’t about the teams, it’s about where she is standing on the court.
Throughout high school and her time at Kentucky, Fischer was an outside hitter through and through. However, Black said he and the rest of his coaching staff believe that her potential is fulfilled most in the middle.
“Switching [positions] was like being hit by a train,” Fischer said. “It was very chaotic at times but Tom was really good at helping me and making sure that I understood the position.”
Black’s recruiting over the past few years has put Georgia in a position to win. Sophomores Bailey Cox, Abby Maesch and Clara Brower had strong freshman seasons and are building off last year’s performances this season. Senior Kacie Evans is another experienced leader for the team at outside hitter.
Fischer’s arrival and switch to middle blocker is impressing Black as well.
“That’s her position,” Black said. “She’s only scratching the surface … every game is going to take her a step closer to being a dominant hitter, server and blocker.”
The type of player Fischer is on the court is something that the Bulldogs needed. However, the person that she is off of the court has helped just as much to allow her to become a good teammate and leader for Georgia.
“That’s what is so special about her; her impact off of the court is just as big as on the court,” Black said. “You can’t overstate that.”
Her height can be somewhat intimidating, especially for an opposing team, but Fischer’s personality has quickly won over all of her teammates and coaches.
Redshirt freshman Kaitlin Fournier, who is also a middle blocker for Georgia, said her personality and the way she treats people is something that has attracted everyone to Fischer. Fournier said despite the fact that Fischer is new to being a middle blocker, she has helped Fournier and others get better.
“I love them all,” Fischer said. “I couldn’t ask for better coaches or teammates … I’m so grateful that I am here.”