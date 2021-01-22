Turnovers yielded to be an issue for both Georgia women’s basketball and South Carolina on Thursday night, but the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize on the Gamecocks’ mistakes, resulting in a 62-50 defeat at Colonial Life Arena.
Georgia and South Carolina combined for a total of 43 turnovers, but the Gamecocks ended with 22 points off of the Bulldogs' errors. Georgia finished with seven.
“We turned it over way too much and just gave them too many possessions,” said head coach Joni Taylor.
South Carolina’s commanding defense played a major role in suffocating Georgia offensively and thus creating problems for the Bulldogs early on in the game.
It took over four minutes for Georgia's first score of the second quarter to come off of a pullup jumper made by Que Morrison. The Bulldogs proceeded to score only six more points before the half ended, ultimately extending their deficit to 12 points. This marked Georgia’s second-largest halftime deficit of the season, behind its 15-point deficit against Tennessee.
While Jenna Staiti and Morrison were both successful in putting up 15 points, other key players were unable to find similar gains on the floor.
Senior guard Gabby Connally, who averages 10.8 points per game entering Thursday, only put up six. Jordan Isaacs and Sarah Ashlee Barker followed with four and Malury Bates and Mikayla Coombs with two, all of whom fell short of their season average points per game.
A team with a usual impressive bench performance combined for only 10 of the teams 50 points, a decrease from their prior 27-point performance against Tennessee and 29-point performance against Ole Miss.
Georgia struggled to finish the entire night at the rim, and it was the Bulldogs’ second-lowest shooting performance this season, finishing at 33.8%. The Bulldogs’ 50 points scored is also their lowest of the season.
“Give them credit,” Taylor said. “A lot of people talk about their ability to score, but they put a lot of pressure on you defensively, and that affected us tonight.”
The Gamecocks’ biggest defensive playmaker of the night, sophomore Aliyah Boston, was the root of Georgia’s problems both offensively and defensively. Boston ended the night with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks.
While the Bulldogs’ best scoring run of the night came late in the fourth quarter, it was too late for them to capitalize, therefore snapping Georgia’s four-game winning streak.
If there is one thing to take away from the Bulldogs’ performance tonight, it is their mantra, “Defense Travels.” However, for them to be able to finish strong, they must work to improve their accuracy from the field offensively.
