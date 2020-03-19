Georgia equestrian just finished its last regular season matchup against TCU a week before the threat of the COVID-19 turned the sports world upside down.
The climax of the season was just about to be underway as Bishop was set to host SEC championships March 27-28. NCEA Championships that were supposed to be held in Waco, were also canceled. 2018 SEC champions, the Bulldogs were ready to prove themselves once again, but now their anticipations are put on a long pause.
Here are The Red & Black’s takeaways from Georgia equestrian’s shortened 2019-20 season.
Final standings
Overall, Georgia finished 6-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC, ranking it at No. 6. The Bulldogs’ toughest matchups, demonstrated by their 1-5 record, were on the road against SEC teams. They were most successful at home with a 4-2 record.
Near the end of 2019, the then-No. 3 Bulldogs were dominating. However, after losing crucial SEC meets against rivals Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina, Georgia found itself falling three spots to No. 6 at the abrupt conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
Unhappy ending to fall
The Bulldogs began the fall with high expectations with a renovated equestrian complex to add to the hype. They finished 2019 strong at home going 3-1 before a five-week travel period. This included victories from its season opener with Sweet Briar, a blowout 14-5 win against then-No. 6 South Carolina and a win against then-No. 6 SMU.
Georgia was ranked as high as No. 2 when it faced a fourth-ranked Texas A&M after defeating South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ comeback efforts fell short against the Aggies and resulted in a 8-10 loss. However, the Bulldogs bounced back with a three-game winning streak against non-SEC teams.
It was not long before that momentum ran dry when Georgia needed it the most against their biggest rival, the top-ranked Auburn Tigers, at the fall finale on Nov. 15. The Tigers shut out the Bulldogs 16-4, marking them at 1-2 in Southeastern Conference action.
Spring struggles
The spring season began with back-to-back losses. For the first time since 2016, Georgia fell in raw score, 1539.5-1519, to Texas A&M on their home field. With redemption on the line, the Bulldogs had one more chance to defeat Auburn at home but couldn’t get it done.
A snow-covered Saturday marked their second loss to the Tigers. Georgia was able to redeem itself after two losses in a home tri-meet sweep against Delaware State and Tennessee-Martin. Both victories were by a margin of more than 10 points.
The last event of both the fall and spring season ended in a loss on the road to TCU.
The Bulldogs were close to hosting SEC championships in 2020. COVID-19 concerns ended the 2019-20 campaign at the regular season conclusion without the chance to compete for conference or national championship titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.