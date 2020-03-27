Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia men’s golf’s 2019-20 season did not end the way it had imagined.
The Bulldogs finished with wins at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate and the Crooked Stick Invitational in addition to three more top-five finishes.
Here are The Red & Black’s postseason takeaways from Georgia men’s golf’s 2019-20 season.
Trent Phillips continues hot start to career
Trent Phillips has proven himself to be a star for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, Phillips garnered SEC Freshman of the Year honors and was named to both the All-SEC team and second-team All-American.
This year in Phillip’s sophomore season he led the Bulldogs with a 69.75 scoring average and set a Georgia golf record while securing his first career win, as he finished 20-under at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic, breaking the school-record of 18-under set by Chris Kirk in 2007.
He also added three more top-five finishes and is poised to lead the Bulldogs in the fall along with teammate Davis Thompson.
Davis Thompson has best season of career
Davis Thompson finished the season with a win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate and earned a spot in the 2020 RSM Classic by winning the 2020 Jones Cup Invitational and is set to compete for the U.S. in the Arnold Palmer Cup this summer.
Thompson is perhaps the most experienced returning player for the Bulldogs. He earned 2018-19 second-team All-SEC honors and is currently ranked as the No. 7 amateur golfer in the world, in part of his 69.95 scoring average.
Because of his success throughout the 2019-20 season, Thompson was named onto the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, given to the best collegiate golfer in the country.
Looking ahead to next season
Although leadership from seniors like team-captain Spencer Ralston will be missed, the Bulldogs look to be in good hands next season behind the experience of Thompson and Phillips’ high level of play.
In addition to Phillips and Thompson, freshman Connor Creasy could be a bright spot for the Bulldogs next season.
Creasy made his debut in the Carmel Cup where he placed 11th, followed by appearances in the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational lineup and in the Crooked Stick Invitational as an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.