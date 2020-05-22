The SEC announced via Twitter on Friday that the conference will allow in-person athletic activities to resume starting on June 8.

According to the Twitter statement, SEC member schools will decide on their own when to resume activities “under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.”

On May 20, the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift its on-campus activities suspension for football and men’s and women’s basketball, effective June 1. The SEC was the first Power Five conference to establish conference-wide guidelines on the limited return. The SEC’s decision only applies to football and basketball as well.

"At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on the SEC website. “And this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process."

NCAA guidelines restrict supervision of voluntary on-campus workouts to strength and conditioning personnel through the end of June. Practices and required athletic activities remain suspended.

Health recommendations provided on the SEC website include COVID-19 screening before an athlete enters campus facilities, within three days after an athlete works out and on a daily basis thereafter.

While the NCAA noted that teams must adhere to state and local restrictions on gatherings and athletic facilities upon their resumption of activities, every state with an SEC school has taken steps to reopen non-essential businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, according to NPR.

"While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel and student-athletes," Sankey said.