To accommodate games postponed due to COVID-19, the SEC announced updated schedules for the final two weeks of the season. Georgia will play at Missouri on Dec. 12 and in Athens against Vanderbilt on Dec. 19, according to the conference’s release Friday.
The new schedules arrived shortly after Georgia’s Dec. 5 game was postponed due to Vanderbilt's available roster size and position availability. Georgia’s game against Missouri was originally set for Nov. 14.
Schedules are still subject to change if other Dec. 5 games are postponed. Per the release, the SEC championship game remains scheduled for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.
New game times and TV schedules will be announced later, according to the release.
Here are all the SEC matchups set for Dec. 12 and 19:
Commented