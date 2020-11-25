The SEC announced a 10-week gymnastics season in spring 2021 with an SEC Championship set for March 20 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Each team will compete against eight conference-only competitors with open dates for Weeks 5 and 10 to potentially make up postponed events.
As with football, the SEC said the conference-only structure would allow maximum flexibility in the event of COVID-19 scheduling adjustments.
“After our season was abruptly cut short last year we are so thankful and excited to have the opportunity for a great regular season of meets with very competitive opponents in the SEC,” said Georgia head coach Courtney Kupets Carter.
The GymDogs will open their season at home in Stegeman Coliseum against Missouri on Jan. 8 before going on the road for back-to-back meets at Florida on Jan. 15 and LSU on Jan. 22. Georgia will host Arkansas in Athens on Jan. 29 and Alabama on Feb. 12 following the first bye week.
Agains Georgia will take a two-meet road trip at Auburn on Feb. 19 and Missouri on Feb. 26 before closing out their regular season competition with Kentucky at home on March 5.
Fan attendance will be limited to 20% capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, and tickets will be sold in groups of two or four seats only.
Georgia will require all fans to wear a face mask at all times while in Stegeman Coliseum in the spring.
