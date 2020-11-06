The SEC released in-conference schedules for all 14 men’s basketball programs on Friday morning. Georgia will open its 18-game slate on Dec. 30 against Mississippi State in Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs will host nine games at home, with four Saturday games and five weeknight games. Alongside Mississippi State, they will welcome Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Missouri, LSU and South Carolina to town across January and February.
Georgia will travel for the other nine games and will play its first road game against LSU on Jan. 6. The Bulldogs will also play road games against Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
“Obviously, March 11, when we last played a game, seems like a lifetime ago,” said head coach Tom Crean. “The rest of the spring, summer and fall have been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The announcement of our SEC schedule is an important step toward returning to games. It’s a welcome step.”
Georgia has six returning players from last season in Sahvir Wheeler, Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan, Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Jaxon Etter, but the Bulldogs lost their leading scorers in Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds.
After a 16-16 record last season, Crean will have to implement a new crop of players once again. Georgia has eight newcomers in graduate transfer seniors Andrew Garcia, P.J. Horne and Justin Kier, juniors Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks, sophomore Tyron McMillan and freshmen K.D. Johnson and Josh Taylor.
It will be a tall order in a competitive conference, but Crean is just excited for the schedule to be announced.
“To be able to put dates on a calendar is something we weren’t able to do for some time,” Crean said. “Hopefully, we’ll announce our non-conference schedule in the near future and soon after that we’ll be actually playing basketball at the Steg once again.”
Game times, TV channels as well as gameday admission and event guidelines will be announced at a later date.
