After releasing its medical guidelines on Aug. 18 concerning fan attendance and face coverings for the upcoming football season, the SEC announced additional guidelines for game operations Friday evening.
Like all previously announced guidelines by the SEC, these are still subject to change if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic worsen.
“The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following [the] advice of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.
Although the decision ultimately comes down to the institution, the SEC will allow bands into the stadium but each band won’t be allowed to perform any on-field pregame or halftime performances. Bands and spirit squads of the visiting team are not allowed in attendance, and an agreement must be made between both schools to have the band and spirit squads attend neutral site games like the SEC championship.
Unlike previous seasons, only “essential personnel” will receive game day access to the field and sideline. Those deemed essential by the SEC include student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and radio/TV personnel, and others “essential to the execution of the game.”
Anyone with access to the team bench area will need to participate in the SEC’s COVID-19 testing protocol.
If fan attendance is permitted, the games host institution must provide at least 500 tickets to the visiting institution in the lower level of the stadium. More than 500 tickets can be distributed to the visiting institution if both institutions reach an agreement to do so.
