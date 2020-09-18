On Friday, the SEC announced new guidelines for canceled and rescheduled games due to COVID-19 ahead of the start of the 2020 season on Sept. 26.
Although the SEC has yet to begin its season, other college football teams have been competing since Sept. 5. In those two weeks, 29 games have been played while 16 have been postponed or canceled, according to Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer.
As part of the policy, the SEC established a minimum scholarship player threshold of 53 in order to play a football game. Conference teams also must have at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen available. Teams may choose to play with less than 53 players, but if not, the game can be rescheduled or declared a no-contest with approval of commissioner Greg Sankey.
Programs can still ask for a game to be rescheduled or declared a no-contest regardless of the 53-player minimum but must present reasons and numbers of players unable to play.
In Week 1 of its SEC-only schedule, Georgia travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face off against the Razorbacks at 4 p.m.
