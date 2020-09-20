The SEC announced new start dates and formats for the 2020-21 equestrian and swimming and diving seasons on Sept. 20.
For the swimming and diving teams, the season will begin no earlier than Oct. 1 and will run no later than Jan. 25, 2021. SEC programs will be limited to competing against regional opponents as long as those opponents adhere to the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force requirements.
Events will be in the dual-meet format and there are no limits in the amount of meets programs are limited to. The SEC championships are slated to take place at the University of Missouri at the conclusion of the season.
“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete this season,” head coach Jack Bauerle said. “During this difficult time, everyone in our program has worked tirelessly to prepare for this moment. We want to thank our UGA administrators and the Southeastern Conference for their commitment to competing and we look forward to a promising 2020-21 season.”
The equestrian season will start on Oct. 15 and run until Nov. 22 and teams are limited to no more than three team events. Programs will be required to compete against opponents in the SEC or in its geographic region.
Additionally, the Bulldogs are scheduled to host the SEC championships at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
“We are so excited to compete this fall,” head coach Meghan Boenig said. “We are confident this will be a positive experience for our student-athletes during what has been such a challenging time and we are thankful for the opportunity.”
