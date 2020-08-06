The SEC announced its newest representative on both the NCAA Board of Governors and Board of Directors on Thursday — UGA president Jere Morehead. University president since 2013, Morehead will begin a four-year term in the highest governing bodies of college sports.
"I am honored to represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division I Council, particularly during these challenging times," Morehead said.
This is not Morehead’s first intersection with collegiate athletes. In 2018, the SEC elected him vice president of the conference’s seven-member executive committee. He was also chosen as the SEC’s representative in the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum, which advises the association’s board of governors, and as one of 16 administrative members of the NCAA working group on name, image and likeness.
Morehead replaces University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto as the voice of the SEC on both NCAA boards. He’s one of eight voting members representing Football Bowl Subdivision schools on the board of governors. The rest of the board consists of four non-voting members, eight representatives from non-FBS NCAA divisions and five independent voting members.
The board of directors has 10 FBS representatives and includes one student-athlete member.
"The SEC is fortunate to have a leader like Jere Morehead who can represent the Conference on the important matters that lie ahead for us in college athletics,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the conference’s Aug. 6 statement.
On Aug. 5, the board of governors issued a directive to all NCAA divisions requiring they meet specific COVID-19 guidelines to receive the association’s endorsement of fall championships. Also on Wednesday, the board of directors called for a re-examination of the altered name, image and likeness guidelines it issued last October.
Former CIA Director and U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates also joined the board of governors on Thursday as an independent member.
