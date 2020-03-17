All Georgia spring athletic competitions, including regular season games, championships and the G-Day spring football game, have been canceled due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, according to a statement released by the SEC on Tuesday.
The SEC canceled all conference and non-conference regular season competitions and championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, ending Georgia spring competitive seasons and altering its spring football practice schedule.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
This decision cancels seasons for Georgia baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, which all had their NCAA championships canceled on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision also alters the schedule of Georgia football spring practice, which was originally set to begin on March 17. Georgia has not held any official football practices this spring and will not host its annual G-Day scrimmage on April 18, per the SEC’s decision.
The NCAA announced that it will grant all spring sport athletes eligibility relief in the wake of season cancellations on March 13, offering an extra year of eligibility to athletes who had their seasons cut short.
All team and individual practices, meetings and organized gatherings remain suspended until April 15, according to the statement.
The SEC’s announcement comes after other athletic conferences, such as the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12, made similar decisions concerning spring athletic seasons.
