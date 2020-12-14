Georgia football’s rescheduled contest for Dec. 19 against Vanderbilt has been canceled, per a release from the SEC on Monday.
Vanderbilt couldn’t field an available roster that adheres to the SEC’s roster minimum, according to the release. The game was initially set to be played on Dec. 5 but was postponed on Dec. 4 also due to the Commodores’ inability to reach the conference’s roster minimum. Vanderbilt fielded 49 scholarship players in last Saturday’s 42-17 loss to Tennessee.
Saturday was supposed to be Georgia’s final game of the season at Sanford Stadium and its senior day. Georgia is actively searching for a replacement opponent for Saturday, according to a report by 247Sports.
The Bulldogs are 7-2 this season following their 49-14 victory on Dec. 12 against Missouri. With the cancellation, Vanderbilt finishes at 0-9, which is its first winless season in school history.
