Georgia soccer’s regular season finale and last home game against Missouri on Friday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and sequential isolation periods within the Bulldogs program, the Southeastern Conference announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
The game will not be rescheduled due to the conference tournament starting in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Nov. 13.
The news of the cancellation comes just one day after Georgia soccer announced head coach Billy Lesesne’s positive coronavirus test. Lesesne is expected to return to coaching the Bulldogs as early as Nov. 10.
Georgia soccer is ending its regular season on a low note after taking three consecutive losses to Auburn, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss prior to their canceled season finale. The Bulldogs enter the SEC tournament with a 2-3-2 record.
