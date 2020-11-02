Once again, it feels like the Georgia-Florida game will be the de facto SEC East championship.
Three consecutive wins during the Bulldogs’ annual stop in Jacksonville, Florida, have catapulted them into the SEC Championship Game three consecutive years. With a top-10 matchup on the horizon, the outcome carries plenty of weight.
“Every year, this matchup is always an important part of your season,” said junior defensive back Tyson Campbell in a virtual press conference. “It always leads to bragging rights over the SEC East. It’s one of the biggest college football rivalries.”
Florida head coach Dan Mullen hasn’t defeated a Kirby Smart-led Georgia team yet, having lost his first two matchups at Florida and falling with Mississippi State in 2017. On paper, however, this year may present one of Mullen’s best shots to spoil Georgia’s season.
The Gators’ pair of Kyles (redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask and junior tight end Kyle Pitts) have been a tough tandem for SEC defenses to handle.
Trask is efficient and experienced, already putting up 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Smart said in a virtual press conference he knows there’s no way to “trick” him, as he’s seen too much in the SEC.
“You have some quarterbacks in our league who have experiences and seen everything, and you see the maturation of quarterbacks as they play against teams,” Smart said.
Smart also said Georgia can’t expect to win a “scheme battle” between Trask and his weapons, like Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Pitts is explosive and dangerous, accumulating 355 yards with seven touchdowns and averaging over 16 yards per reception. Smart doesn’t think there’s a simple answer to stop him, but awareness will help limit him.
“It’s limiting explosives, matching up, winning some 50-50 balls — that’s what he’s best at,” Smart said. “It’s not a textbook answer of this is how you stop him. You’re not going to do that. What you do is contain him, hope you don’t get hit on explosives and that the team understands where he is.”
Add the Gators’ offensive prowess — they average 42 points per game, good for 10th-best in the country — to Georgia’s heavily injured defense, and a mismatch could be brewing for the Bulldogs. But Campbell said the defense is taking it week-by-week.
“Like we do every week when we play any offense, we trust the game plan given to us and try to execute it the best way possible,” Campbell said.
Should Florida come out with its strong offense, it isn’t certain the Bulldogs would be able to compete in a shootout. Georgia put up 14 points against Kentucky last Saturday, and quarterback Stetson Bennett has committed some tough mistakes, throwing five interceptions across the last two games.
Junior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said there is plenty to learn from the past game and that he trusts the game plan the coaches will set. When the game plan is set, Salyer said they just need to play fast and physical, understand their roles and don’t “overcompensate” or be a hero.
“I trust that we can do whatever we want to do when we want to do it, it’s just about playing clean,” Salyer said in a virtual press conference.
Georgia running back Zamir White, who rushed for a career-high 136 yards last week against Kentucky, is working to not let the Gators’ offense or the magnitude of the matchup get to him.
“At the end of the day, we’ve gotta go out there and play football,” White said in a virtual press conference. “We got to put our pads on like Florida guys put their pads on. We just gotta go out there and do what we do, just play football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.