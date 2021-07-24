With SEC Media Days concluding on July 22, media members predicted the order of finish in the SEC East and SEC West as well as the champion of the SEC for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
After tallying 134 votes, the media predicted that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be crowned champions of the SEC after receiving 84 first-place votes while Georgia came in second with 45 votes.
Georgia was predicted to finish first in the east after receiving 124 first-place votes and 923 total points. The defending SEC East champion Florida Gators came in second place with seven first-place votes, totaling 784 points.
Georgia’s matchup in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Gators is once again likely to be the division-deciding game, as the Bulldogs look to bounce back from a 44-28 loss to the Gators in 2020.
Alabama was picked to earn the SEC West crown with 130 first-place votes and 932 total points. The battle for second place in the west was tight as Texas A&M and LSU earned one first-place vote, but the Aggies earned 760 total points while the Tigers only secured 633.
The predicted SEC Championship matchup of Alabama and Georgia would be the fourth meeting between the programs in the last five seasons. The Crimson Tide has gone 4-0 in those matchups and owns a six game win streak against the Bulldogs.
In the last 10 years, the media’s projection for SEC Champion has been correct four times. Georgia looks to win its first SEC Championship since 2017 where it beat Auburn 28-7 on the way to the College Football Playoff.