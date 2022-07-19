Yesterday marked the start of this year's SEC Media Days, a four-day event hosted in Atlanta. The event will feature a number of SEC football coaches and athlete's, including Georgia's own Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennet and Nolan Smith. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey opened the session yesterday.
Quality of competition
The Southeastern Conference, as a whole, has delivered championships and successful seasons throughout the 21st century.
The 2021 season was the third consecutive season where a member of the SEC won the national championship in football: LSU in 2019, Alabama in 2020 and Georgia in 2021.
Sankey added that SEC members also won four straight football championships from 2007 to 2010: LSU, Florida, Alabama and Auburn. Moreover, Tennessee, the 1998 national champions, makes the sixth SEC program to win a national championship in their history.
According to Sankey, this speaks to the "depth of our conference competitively," as he implied the SEC's dominance in football over the past two decades.
"As we watch the college football world change around us, we are absolutely proud of the competitive team and individual achievements earned through the Southeastern Conference," Sankey continued. "Be that on the football field, women's basketball court, baseball field, the world championships in track and field showcase young people who have had an experience in this conference, and every other one of our 21 championship sports."
A busy summer
It has been a summer for all people involved in college football due to all the developments that have occurred and continue to take place.
Naming a laundry list of these developments, Sankey began with the onset of name, image and likeness in June 2021 amid the NCAA vs. Alston case. For reference, this case ruled that the NCAA's restrictions on "education-related" benefits violated antitrust laws and opened the doors for athletes to profit from their image.
Sankey continued to mention that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have been issued membership invitations to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025.
"In this environment, I'm proud to say in my view, I think in the view of our entire membership, the Southeastern Conference is stronger now than at any other time in our history," Sankey said.
"We're poised to grow to 16 members on July 1, 2025. This expansion keeps the SEC in contiguous states, which supports reasonable geography among like-minded universities and keeps us confident that fan interest will continue to grow in our communities, in our region, in this country and literally across the globe."
Sankey also noted that he and many others spent time figuring out the truth about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. Nevertheless, he reiterated his confidence in the SEC's strength.
"There's no sense of urgency in our league, no panic and reaction to others' decisions," Sankey said. "We know who we are. We are confident in our collective strength, and we are uniquely positioned to continue to provide remark able experiences, educationally and athletically, along with world-class support to student-athletes."
The NCAA also created the Constitution Committee, announced the transition of NCAA President Mark Emmert, and considered expansion in the College Football Playoff format.
A busy summer thus far, indeed.
The football scheduling model
Sankey and several important members of the SEC, including head coaches, met in Destin, Florida to discuss significant matters in the conference with the schedule at the forefront of those conversations.
After the Destin meeting, a focus was placed on a single division model. With that model, there would potentially be an eight or nine-game conference schedule. However, the conclusion also came with the understanding that more questions needed to be answered, especially within the College Football Playoff and tie-breaking procedure.
"We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us," Sankey explained. "We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered."
Sankey concluded his opening remarks by reiterating the direction of the SEC.
"The SEC will not be complacent, even with the knowledge that we're in a position of strength. Now is the opportunity and the time to continue to support our student-athletes, and to the extent, we can do more, we actually do more," Sankey said. "... Despite the difficulties, despite the challenges, knowing the successes that are present, I'm confident that the best days of the Southeastern Conference still remain ahead."