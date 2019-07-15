HOOVER, Ala. — After losing to Georgia 36-17 in 2018, Florida football head coach Dan Mullen and his players talked about the upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs on Monday, July 15, at Day One of SEC Media Days.
Defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga thought the game last season was there for the taking, and the Gators fell just short.
“I really feel like we should’ve won the game last year,” Zuniga said. “We just made too many mistakes. At the end of the day when you’re playing football at the level we’re playing, you can’t make mistakes like that. Because teams as talented as that will capitalize off that, so you’ve got to be on your A-game.”
Zuniga also thought that Georgia’s offensive line is a highlight of its team and maybe one of the best he’s faced.
“I feel like they’re one of the [better] offensive lines I’ve played in my career,” Zuniga said. “So hats off to those guys. But, at the same time though, it’s going to be a fight next year.”
Florida running back Lamical Perine keyed in on his opposite, DeAndre Swift, who’ll be a crucial part of Georgia’s offense this upcoming season.
“Very versatile running back,” Perine said. “A guy who can switch gears very fast, he can be going 50 miles per hour then a 100 out of the blue. Great, versatile guy, he’s gonna make a lot of plays for Georgia this year.”
The future of the game being held in Jacksonville, Florida, is in jeopardy and many people including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have said that a change to a home and home series could happen once the contract is up in 2021.
“I think being in a neutral site obviously it makes it a very special game,” Mullen said. “A very unique game that you get to coach in. There’s not many of those in college football if you look at those every year, traditional neutral site games.”
As for Florida players like Perine, they aren’t focused on the future of the clash, they want to worry about the game this season.
“I’m looking forward to being in the [‘World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party’] in Jacksonville right now,” Perine said. “If it changes, it changes, but right now it’s in Jacksonville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.