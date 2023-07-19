NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC Media Days officially kicked off on Monday, July 17, with LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri opening the four-day event. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off the event before any teams took the stage.
Sankey first addressed the March 27 mass shooting at Covenant School that took the lives of three students and three staff members. He thanked and honored the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department for providing “quick and heroic action.” Four of the five members of the police department that responded to the call received an SEC helmet signed by every head coach and an invite to the 2024 SEC basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Sankey also spoke on the players and coaches the SEC had lost over the past year. He spoke specifically about former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died in December 2022.
“Today, I'm without a tie just to honor [Leach’s] memory,” Sankey said. “We lost Mike in December, a person important not simply to the Southeastern Conference — we only had him for a few seasons — but to all of college football. “He was fascinating and impacted the lives of thousands of people across the college football spectrum and across his life.”
Sankey made two statements about the sites of major SEC events. Sankey announced that next year’s SEC Media Days will be held at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas, marking the first time the SEC Media Days will be hosted in Texas. Sankey also noted that the SEC Championship will continue to remain in Atlanta for the time being.
“We are going to focus our football game on what is really the envy of the college football championship world, and that's what we do in Atlanta. So that's where our focus is for that particular championship,” Sankey said.
LSU
LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in attendance for his second SEC Media Days alongside three players — quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Josh Williams and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
Kelly, like Sankey, praised the success of fellow LSU head coaches — Jay Johnson and Kim Mulkey in baseball and women’s basketball, respectively Kelly then brought up the success that his own team saw the year before. LSU, in just Kelly’s first season, made the SEC Championship, ultimately losing to Georgia
“We’re excited about what we’ve done in a very short period of time. The foundation of success is built in consistency,” Kelly said. “Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing in championships, and that’s what we’ll be looking to be at LSU. Playing for championships consistently year in and year out.”
Daniels himself spoke on facing Georgia and specifically Jalen Carter. Carter, who had the highlight play of picking up and holding Daniels with one arm, was a constant threat to LSU in that game.
“Jalen Carter is a great player,” Daniels said. “He got underneath me; I already had a bum ankle, so there wasn’t really much I could do. I was just worried about my ankle at that point because it was hurting a lot, but he is a great player. He made a big-time play.”
Williams, who was held to 2.5 yards per carry against the Bulldogs, stressed that continuing to practice and work hard should alleviate these issues and produce better results for future games. However, despite this matchup against the Bulldogs, the rivalry and win against the Crimson Tide meant a little bit more to the Tigers.
“[That win] meant everything,” Williams said. “Alabama is our rival game and it was a big deal being at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. And just the way we won the game and everybody running onto the field and just giving us that momentum for the rest of the year, I think it really helped us push forward.”
Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M’s head coach, returned to the SEC Media Days once again, this time joined by receiver Anias Smith and defensive linemen Fadil Diggs and McKinnley Jackson.
Fisher started by speaking on Terry Price, who died on June 23. Fisher said Price was “a guy who never judged you.” Fisher also said that Price was a guy that you could trust, and was an incredibly selfless person to work with.
“It was a very tough loss for us and he’ll be greatly missed,” Fisher said.
Fisher then spoke on his excitement for the season and the leadership the team now holds. Fisher also mentioned his confidence in the younger players and his anticipation to see the Aggies’ players — several from his No. 1 class in 2022 — play.
Fisher then spoke on several of the coaching moves. One name brought up was Elijah Robinson, who is now associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Fisher has seen a lot of “growth and maturity” from Robinson and said that he’s a “bright young coach.”
However the biggest coaching hire was former Louisville and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator.
“Offensively, [Petrino] has done a great job,” Fisher said. “Fit in very well, been a great staff guy. He’s done a great job recruiting, has done a great job coaching. Fit right in with what we’re doing. Our staff loves him.”
Questions arose on how involved Fisher may be in the offense. Fisher, an offensive minded coach, had the offense run in a different way. Now with the hiring of Petrino, Fisher teased a more play-action-heavy system.
“We’ll do everything, [but] we’re not going to get into that,” Fisher said. “I’m not going to sit here and say exactly what we’re going to do or how we’re going to do it. We’ll have a good plan and the key is we’ve got to execute it.”
Petrino brings his own bold personality to the coaching staff. Fisher emphasized that “I’m the boss,” but also said he’ll continue tol listen to everyone’s opinions. The offense is expected to see a major shakeup, especially in its tempo.
“We definitely have a quicker mindset on how we should run our offense,” Smith said. “Definitely want to start with a lot more energy, a lot quicker and being a lot more consistent throughout the entire season.”
Missouri
Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz appeared at SEC Media Days for the third year in a row with the Tigers. Drinkwitz brought along cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive lineman Javon Foster and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Drinkwitz, in his opening statement, went through the entire Missouri roster, among which was defensive and offensive returnees and new additions — including incoming freshmen and transfers.
“We believe we’ve built a very competitive roster. We have over 32 players who have started four or more games in their college careers in Division I football,” Drinkwitz said. “We believe that we’ve added the competitive depth necessary to do the things that we need to do for this year.”
Drinkwitz also spoke on newly hired offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who Drinkwitz characterized as having a “similar offensive vision and philosophy” as himself. He said he looks forward to working with Moore.
Drinkwitz, before this upcoming season, was not just heavily involved in the offense like Fisher was for the Aggies last year, but also called plays. Now, with an official offensive coordinator, Drinkwitz will take more of a step back.
“We have a sign in our team room that says ‘embrace your role, put the team first. At the end of the season, it was clear to me that we were ineffective on the offensive side of that ball. I wasn’t giving us the best advantage to be successful, so it was my estimation that I needed to embrace my role more as the head coach and do the things that needed to be done there,” Drinkwitz said. “I do not plan on calling plays. I plan on being involved on the offensive side of the ball like I am on special teams and on the defensive side of the ball as the CEO of the organization.”
Drinkwitz also mentioned that former five-star recruit and sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden would be moving into the wide receiver slot, filling the role left behind by now-Georgia wide receiver and transfer Dominic Lovett. While Drinkwitz is excited for Burden, he also mentioned that the Tigers would miss their former leading receiver.
“There's no replacing Dominic Lovett,” Drinkwitz said. “Dominic Lovett is his own player and has his own unique characteristics and competitive spirit, and wish him the best in his new opportunity.”
Missouri faces Georgia in an SEC East battle for one last time before divisions are resolved. Missouri, during a contentious game in the 2022 season, held a 14 point lead over the back-to-back national champions before faltering in the fourth quarter. Missouri had Georgia on the ropes more than any other team in the regular season, and Missouri players certainly remember that.
“I would say, first, that we lost the Georgia game and Georgia did not beat us,” Robinson said. “It’s up to us to be better and to finish. The main thing is executing because they did not beat us. We lost that game.”