HOOVER, Ala. — Georgia football begins its 2021 schedule with a highly anticipated matchup against Clemson. The Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be the host for the likely top five matchup on September 4.
All eyes will be on the matchup as the Bulldogs week one game has already been scheduled for primetime television. College Gameday has even selected Charlotte as its host site for its week one show.
WEEK 1 CAN'T COME SOON ENOUGH 😤— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 21, 2021
Who's winning this showdown?
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed questions about the matchup on Tuesday. He made it clear that the Bulldogs are looking forward to the game and do not shy away from challenging opponents.
“There’s not a game that we’re afraid to schedule,” Smart said. “I’ve always said since I got here that I want to have a demanding and rewarding schedule. I want to play more Power 5s because I think the smaller games are going off TV. I don’t think fans are going to come out for those games as much.”
Smart added that it was good to play in a market like Charlotte for recruiting and getting exposure for Georgia players, rather than have that exposure go to someone else.
The Bulldogs matchup against Clemson will be more than a week one game for Jordan Davis who is from Charlotte. Davis made the decision in January to return to Georgia for his senior season and settle “unfinished business.”
“It's definitely exciting, especially being a Charlotte native. I just want to be able to show the city what I can do,” Davis said. “I want to be somebody they can brag about in the city. 'This kid's from Charlotte. He went to Georgia. He can do it.'”
Starting quarterback JT Daniels understands the importance of the matchup and wants the Bulldogs to start off on the right foot, but he also noted that a week one non-conference matchup doesn’t break Georgia’s goals this season.
“In terms of the Clemson game, obviously, it's a huge game,” Daniels said, “but I think the biggest thing for us as a team — as much as we get hyped for it because it's Georgia-Clemson — it's a week one game. You can win week one, you can beat Clemson by 100 and have a terrible season or you could lose to Clemson by 100 and have a great rest of the season.”
Another interesting storyline for Daniels is the quarterback he is facing in DJ Uiagalelei. Growing up Daniels and Uiagalelei went to rival high schools and even faced off twice.
Uiagalelei takes over for Trevor Lawrence who was the Tigers quarterback for the last three seasons. The former five-star recruit comes into his sophomore season two career starts, a win over Boston College and a loss to Notre Dame.
“DJ and I played against each other twice in high school. We were each other's rivals. I was in my last year when he was a sophomore,” Daniels said. “His first high school start, I'm almost positive, was against me. DJ and I are good friends. I like DJ a lot, a really good player and a really good person.”