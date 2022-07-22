Wednesday continued this year's SEC Media Days, a four-day event hosted in Atlanta. The event features a number of SEC football coaches and athletes, including Georgia's own head coach Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Nolan Smith.
Wait, what is tight-end U?
The moniker “(insert football position here) U” typically refers to the school that produces the most talent at that position and sends them to the next level of football. Being at the top of the country from year to year in that category typically grants you the name.
With the rise of tight end play at Georgia, could they be the next tight-end U?
Tight end play at Georgia is all of the rave in the SEC right now, as the Bulldogs have SEC Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-SEC selection Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and the returning Arik Gilbert all playing at the position this year.
Formidable trio
Opposing coaches across the SEC have taken notice of the quality of the trio and spoke about them at SEC Media Days.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer referred to the trio as “talented” and “deep,” when asked during his remarks.
“You have different skill sets with those guys right now,” Beamer said. “I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that… he's freakishly talented.”
“They complement each other well, got a deep skill set,” Beamer continued. “They'll be a challenge for any defense they go up against this year.”
According to Missouri’s head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, a repeat season as national champions is the ceiling for Georgia this year.
“They're really good,” Drinkwitz said. “They have a great quarterback who can distribute the ball. They have a long offensive line. They run the ball. Coach Monken does an excellent job getting them into the right schemes, the right plays. Probably the perfect play-caller for that group of guys.”
New blocking rule won’t impact Bulldogs
The NCAA is implementing a new blocking rule to be implemented in the 2022 season.
According to the NCAA website, “The panel approved a proposal to improve safety and simplify the rules governing blocking below the waist. The proposal will allow blocking below the waist only by linemen and stationary backs inside the tackle box. Outside the tackle box on scrimmage plays, blocking below the waist will be prohibited.”
“It shouldn't affect us,” head coach Kirby Smart said when asked about the rule. “The new blocking rule, which I was a part of the committee that put that in place, we're not a big team that cuts and blocks that way. So it's a safety issue. We like to block man-to-man, face up. We're not a big cut team. We don't rely on the cut block so it shouldn't change a lot for us.”
Smart has sent one tight end to the NFL in each of the last four drafts, including the 49ers’ Charlie Woener. With three tight ends that would likely all start if they were at separate schools, Georgia has the opportunity to send three more to the league in the next few years.
While the title likely still rests with one of its resident schools, such as Notre Dame, Iowa, Stanford or Miami, Georgia has a chance to snatch the title away with the amount of talent flowing through the Kirby Smart pipeline.