HOOVER, Ala. — Through the event’s first 48 hours, Jake Fromm has attracted the largest crowd of media for a player at this year’s SEC Media Days.
His first appearance at SEC Media Days was a milestone for the third-year quarterback from Warner Robins, Georgia, and he was asked to speak on a wide array of topics, some of which had nothing to do with football.
Leadership
With Fromm entering his third-year at Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart singled him out as a player to lead an offensive with young players in playmaking positions.
Fromm says his new role has made him self-assess.
“How can I get with them and help make sure they’re learning the playbook, knowing the signals,” Fromm said. “How can I stay out stay out extra on the grass with them, throw some extra routes, make sure we’re on the same page.”
Fromm went on to say his leadership is a buildup of small steps that, over time, equate to large progress for the team as a whole — what Smart called the “aggregate of marginal gains.”
Experienced Offensive Line
Coming into the season, a lot has been made of the depth Georgia has within its offensive line. The Bulldogs are returning six players who started games last season.
“They’re a unit that has played a lot of football together,” Fromm said. “Guys who are very talented, very large human beings.”
That cohesion up front will likely lead the offensive as Fromm starts to find his feet as an upperclassmen. Experts have talked about the Georgia line as a potential winner of the Joe Moore award, given to the nation’s top offensive line, which the Bulldogs have been finalists for the past three seasons.
Off the field
To start the press conference, Fromm was asked if a press conference was his ideal way of spending an offseason Tuesday.
“I rather be fishing, but I don’t mind [interviews] at all,” Fromm said.
When pressed about his “secret” to consistently catching the nice-sized bass he regularly posts on social media, Fromm was tight lipped.
“If I told you the secret, I wouldn’t be any good anymore,” Fromm said.
But, Fromm said the value of his time outdoors lied more in its stress-relief.
“It provides an escape,” Fromm said. “To get away, slow things down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.