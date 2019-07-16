HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his football players know the task ahead of them. On their 2019 schedule, they will face off against arguably three of the best teams in the country in Georgia, Alabama and Clemson.
Fisher and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike see it as nothing but a chance to prove the type of team they are.
“It is an open door for an opportunity,” Madubuike said. “An open door to showcase our abilities, and an open door to showcase what our defense is about and what Coach has been teaching us since spring. It is an opportunity, and I see it as nothing less.”
Any one of Georgia, Alabama and Clemson could be crowned National Champions next January, but Fisher felt like his team could prevent any three of them from reaching that goal.
“They are great programs, but Texas A&M can be the same way,” Fisher said in response to Texas A&M being thought of as a spoiler. “We have to go play and prove ourselves and do the things we have to do, but I definitely think we’re on that track.”
As for Georgia, Madubuike knows of their standout offensive line, but thinks he and his defensive front are up to the task.
“It’s just another opportunity to go against one of the best teams in the country,” Madubuike said. “That week, if we — day in and day out — key into what we need to key into, the little things, and making sure that when we run these stunts and we run these plays, that we’re crisp and we’re clean, I have no worry that we can just be dominating.”
