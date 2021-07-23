HOOVER, Ala. — Senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis put a lot of time and thought into making a decision on whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Georgia for his senior season. At the time, Davis was a projected first round pick, potentially on the verge of a payday worth millions.
But Davis thought beyond the money and made his choice based on the people and circumstances that were in front of him. He felt as though he had “unfinished business” in the Georgia football program, and his decision followed suit with that sentiment.
“Going through that process, I had to do a lot of thinking, but it was a relatively easy decision,” Davis said. “I felt like I left a lot on the table. I wanted to make sure that I could improve as a player. Not only as a player, but as a person.”
On Jan. 7, Davis tweeted that he would be returning for one more season in the red and black. Through three seasons at Georgia, No. 99 has totaled 59 career tackles including five sacks and seven tackles for loss in 32 games.
Davis describes his bonds with teammates like Devonte Wyatt and defensive line coach Tray Scott as a tight-knit family, and he wasn’t ready to let go of those relationships yet.
“I love Coach Scott like an uncle. Leaving him and leaving his team was going to be hard for me,” Davis said. “I would say my right-hand man is Devonte Wyatt. I love that man like a brother. He pushes me to be the best. He pushes me to be better than who I am. He's also a kid that I could kick back and have fun with. It helps have that balance.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Davis is sure to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The 6-foot 6 inches, 330 pound nose tackle has been a force on the defensive line with his size and strength for years, and now he has experience and the motivation to push him to the next level.
Taking in the experience and savoring the position he’s in is something Davis truly wants to emphasize for his senior season to make sure he gets the most out of his time at Georgia.
“I just wanted to savor the moment because I feel like I didn't really savor my last season or past seasons because I was so rushed,” Davis said. “I feel like this time around I'm really taking my time this season and savoring the moment and enjoying and being grateful ... because not a lot of people can be in this position.”