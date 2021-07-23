HOOVER, Ala. — Quarterback JT Daniels will make his fifth career start for the Bulldogs when Georgia kicks off its 2021-2022 season in Charlotte against Clemson. After having to watch from the sidelines for most of the 2020 season due to injury, Daniels comes in ready to help lead the Bulldogs to a championship.
Through four starts as Georgia’s quarterback, Daniels put up 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, which has most media outlets ranking the Bulldogs’ offense as one of the top in the nation coming into this season. Daniels isn’t focusing on the preseason hype and would rather focus on getting better as a team.
“I don't know what they ranked our offense honestly,” Daniels said on Tuesday. “We just focus on what we can do in this coming week to be ready for next week, and then next week it's what can we do to be ready for camp. Then camp, you go through camp, and it's what can we do to be ready for Clemson.”
After coming in as a transfer last season, Daniels has begun to settle in with his teammates and the offense that coordinator Todd Monken has set up. He understands that the offense runs through him, and he doesn’t just shy away from that challenge — he welcomes it.
“I'd say my biggest strength is understanding my role of being the primary distributor,” Daniels said. “My strength and what I do is being able to read the defense and determine the best place for the ball to go that's going to help us move the chains and score points.”
As the primary distributor, it is important for Daniels to be on the same page as his receivers. This offseason, the Irvine, California, native took a trip to California with some of the offensive position players to help build chemistry.
Daniels was confident when asked about the weapons around him because he trusts their talent and believes any one of his teammates is a threat with the ball in their hands.
“We’ve just got a lot of guys that can play ball at any moment,” Daniels said. “There’s so many guys that we could put in, and I don’t think twice about.”